Justin Bogle and Colt Nichols are two of the most articulate riders in the pits, and not surprisingly they are also best friends. From their racing days on the local Oklahoma scene, to where they sit now, Bogle with a new Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS ride, and Nichols leading the 250SX West Region standings on his Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha.

It's not always this easy, though, as both have dealt with tough times with injuries and employment. They've always had each other to lean on, though, and that has made all the difference. These days Bogle is crashing at Nichols' house in California, and they travel to the races together. When Nichols won Anaheim, Bogle was the first to run up to congratulate him. They've been there for the lows, so it's only right to be there for the highs.

Jason Weigandt grabs both riders in this episode of the Racer X Exhaust podcast.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

