Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Blake Baggett
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Shane McElrath
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 19
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Jan 26
Enter To Win a 2019 Yamaha YZ450F at Anaheim Supercross

January 17, 2019 9:40am
Want to win a brand-new 2019 Yamaha YZ450F? Here is your chance.

If you are attending the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross this weekend at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, all you need to do is stop by the Racer X booth—located in the Party in the Pits—and enter into the drawing to win a new 2019 Yamaha YZ450F. 

Winner will be picked at the end of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and announced on Racer X Online.

Not going to Anaheim? No worries, you can still subscribe to Racer X Illustrated right now and get a FREE Scosche Portable Backup Battery.  