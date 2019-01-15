With rain expected throughout most of the week in Anaheim, California, site of round three of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the Dirt Wurx crew—track builders for the series—were in a time crunch to get the track built before the rain.

With dirt already inside Angel Stadium—the first round of the championship took place on January 5 and Monster Jam was there the following weekend—it made the job a bit easier but building a track on little sleep (mind you, they did have to work round two in Glendale), in a short amount of time is no easy task.

Check out this Vlog the Dirt Wurx crew put together to see how they got it all done.