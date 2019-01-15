See How The Anaheim 2 Track Got Built
January 15, 2019 10:50am | by: Chase Stallo
With rain expected throughout most of the week in Anaheim, California, site of round three of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the Dirt Wurx crew—track builders for the series—were in a time crunch to get the track built before the rain.
With dirt already inside Angel Stadium—the first round of the championship took place on January 5 and Monster Jam was there the following weekend—it made the job a bit easier but building a track on little sleep (mind you, they did have to work round two in Glendale), in a short amount of time is no easy task.
Check out this Vlog the Dirt Wurx crew put together to see how they got it all done.