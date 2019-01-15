Rokform Introduces Reactor Series Wireless Charging Pack

Irvine, Calif. - Rokform® has introduced its first wireless charging system, the all-new Reactor Series Wireless Charging Pack, which will soon be available for retail. The pack is designed for use with the latest wireless charging models from Apple and Samsung, and is ideal for users on the go, providing a rugged and heavy duty construction that will deliver hours of additional power to a variety of mobile devices. It features Rokform’s trademark craftsmanship, durability, and functionality, and can be used in virtually any condition.

The charging pack boasts a 4,000mAh lithium ion power cell and is capable of charging two phones at once, via USB and wireless, or can provide enough power to fully charge 2.5 phones individually. Thanks to a built-in digital power manager, users will never have to worry about overcharging, and can easily monitor the power level of the charger thanks to its LED battery level indicator.

The hallmark of the Wireless Charging Pack is its all-weather durability. Seal-closed iP67 protection is both water and dust proof, while the heavy duty polycarbonate exterior provides the renowned rugged shock and drop protection that Rokform is known for. Even with all this protection, the charging pack is still extremely thin and lightweight, making it an easy accessory to bring on any adventure.

For even more added convenience, the Wireless Charging Pack can be recharged wirelessly, which can also be combined for one-of-a-kind 3-in-1 wireless charging that combines both the pack and mobile device. This feature allows users to be fully charged on the go.

“While the availability of backup batteries in the marketplace continues to grow, there’s still a void for high quality wireless options,” said Rokform vice president of business development Dave Cullinan. “The Reactor Series charger sets a new standard for mobile accessories, not only with its dynamic wireless functionality, but also with its unparalleled durability that is the trademark of Rokform.”

Reactor Series Portable Wireless Charging Pack Features:

More than to 2 charges of mobile devices, including new wireless versions

Dual device charging via wireless and USB options

3-in-1 wireless charging capability (mobile device + charging pack)

Built-in Digital Power Manager

LED Battery Level Indicator

4,000mAh rechargeable lithium ion power cell with wireless charging capability

All weather proof iP67 for water and dust protection

Rugged drop and shock protection

Thin and lightweight

MSRP: $99.99

Keep up to date on the latest from Rokform by visiting Rokform.com.