If you didn’t catch Breakdown from Anaheim, we changed the format a bit this season. The Racer X staff will pose some burning questions from the weekend and I'll take my best crack at them. All of these opinions are my own and usually in stark contrast to anything Steve Matthes would believe.

What did you see different in Anderson?

In a word, everything! He was fast, aggressive, confident, and moved forward instead of backwards. I keep hearing that he wasn’t injured this off-season and he was fine for Anaheim 1 but I see so many reasons to believe he suffered some sort of setback in December. He looked off in every aspect at Anaheim; he was rolling the jumps at one point! I understand being nervous, but he wasn’t even jumping basic combinations when everyone around him was (even in the mud).

He looked to be a different person over the weekend. I believe he was the fastest guy (with a nod to Ken Roczen and Blake Baggett) but his fitness was clearly lacking in the waning laps. We didn’t see any sort of late lap fitness issues in 2018. In fact, he was one of the strongest riders at the end of main events. Struggling late in the race leads me to believe he missed some training time. I don’t know if we will ever get the truth (probably on Sunday in Vegas), but I still think something set him back and we are seeing the ripple effects.

The progression of Blake Baggett in SX

I was one of Blake’s biggest critics when he moved to the 450 class. He is an incredible rider, but I just didn’t think he would rise to the top in 450SX. For the first year or two, I was right! He wasn’t able to match his elite level of outdoor racing. More recently, though, he has really figured it out. Thousands of laps, working on technique, studying videotape, and sorting out what he needs from his motorcycle have all turned him into a serious supercross threat. That improvement led to podiums over the past couple of seasons but that elusive win still waited. Well, wait no more.

Saturday night’s Glendale win was impressive on many levels. He moved forward to get the win, passing the defending champ and runner up along the way. He showed his fitness prowess (is that a term?) by dropping the hammer the last few laps when Anderson was forced to signal “no mas.” Whether this turns into winning regularly or is an anomaly will be proven out in time, but his improvement and relevance in 450SX is now undeniable.