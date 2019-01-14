By The Numbers January 21, 2017 The last time Ken Roczen held the red plates in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. In 2017, Roczen won the first two rounds of the championship before sustaining a career threatening arm injury at Anaheim 2. Roczen will enter round three this weekend with the red plates. 5 Different riders who have landed on the 450SX podium through two rounds. Last year, four different riders were on the podium through two rounds. 40 Points for Eli Tomac through two rounds. In 2017, Tomac had one point through two rounds after crashing out of the opener and missing the second round. 34 Points for Dean Wilson through two rounds. In 2017, Wilson had zero points through two rounds after crashing out of the opener and missing the second round. 7 Career wins in 250SX in Monster Energy AMA Supercross for Adam Cianciarulo following his win in Glendale. 1 Career win in 450SX in Monster Energy AMA Supercross for Blake Baggett following his win in Glendale.

1 Career win in 450SX in Monster Energy AMA Supercross for the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM team, which started as Butler Brothers MX in 2004. 61 Career main event starts in Monster Energy AMA Supercross for Baggett before capturing his first career win. 13th Finish for privateer Robbie Wageman at Glendale, a career-high for the Californian. He previously made two career main events—San Diego and Salt Lake City—both in 2018. 1-2 Finishes to begin the 250SX West Region for Colt Nichols. Prior to this season, Nichols had finished second (Oakland 2016; Arlington 2018) just twice in his career.

Quotes From Around the Paddock Marvin Musquin | 5th in 450SX “Glendale is always a big, big track and it’s always been a really tough race track for me, so I’m happy because this year was a lot better. I got a great start in the heat race and I got the win, so that felt really good to get back to the top even though it was just the heat race. I wanted to do the same thing in the main and I got a great start again and was leading at the beginning but then I got passed for third. I was behind [Jason] Anderson and I was pretty happy about my riding until they red-flagged it, unfortunately, for Malcolm Stewart that went down. Hopefully he is okay, that was a bummer to see. We restarted in our spots we were in, which was good because I thought we were going to have to restart the whole race. Unfortunately, I had too many mistakes in the first two laps and it cost me two spots and I lost too much ground on the other guys. Fifth place is not too bad considering all that happened in the main. It’s an improvement for me with the riding and the bike, everything was working good.” Cole Seely | 9th in 450SX “I had a lot of positives from the day. I felt fast on the track and was flowing really well. I also had good speed in the heat race. My start was good in the heat but I made a mistake in the main, which put me at the back of the pack. On my way to ninth I felt really comfortable and gained a lot of confidence passing other guys, which is exactly what I need. I’m really excited to get the first couple out of the way and finally feel like I’m ready to do battle now with my boost in confidence.”

Cooper Webb | 10th in 450SX The weekend was a bit up and down for me. The day started off good, I was able to qualify second overall, which was awesome and my speed was there. In the heat race, I didn’t get the best of starts and made a few passes to get into fifth. In the main event, we didn’t get a good start again, made a few passes and then the red flag came out. It was kind of wild – it kind of flusters you and you’re not sure what to do. So, I got going again and unfortunately made a few mistakes, got shuffled back, passed a few guys and I just didn’t ride all that well tonight. It was a little tough but we’ll regroup this week and try to make some improvements with myself and be back at A2 next week to take on the Triple Crown and hopefully get back in the top five.” Justin Hill | 13th in 450SX “As frustrated as I am with the main event finish, I can take a couple positives out of the day. I was fastest overall in the daytime qualifying sessions, and I had a really good start in the main. Unfortunately, I crashed soon after that and was in last place. Fixing those little mistakes will be the difference for me.” Chad Reed | 14th in 450SX “Glendale was a really positive day, and the heat race was special. The team did a great job of helping me find a feeling that I’ve been chasing. This helped massively throughout the whole weekend. The main was disappointing, but I’m focused on the feeling we found, and I’m looking forward to a solid week ahead. Video replay shows what I’m doing wrong on my starts, so I’ll look to correct that before Anaheim 2.” RJ Hampshire | 4th in 250SX “Felt good all day,” said Hampshire. “My speed was better this weekend, just my starts were terrible! It’s hard to be bummed about another fourth because of how bad my start was, but I was so close to a podium. That’s the goal every weekend and we’ve been just off. I’m really happy with how I feel on my bike right now and excited to see the progression each week!” Jimmy Decotis | 5th in 250SX “There were good improvements at Glendale. My Suzuki RM-Z250 was working really well all day long. I felt like I had the starts dialed in. I’m really comfortable on my bike right now and feeling fast. I’m ready to head back to Anaheim and drop the gate on the three main events for the Triple Crown. I want to give a big shout-out to my whole team for all of the work this weekend. We are having fun, and I’m confident better results will come!”

Dylan Ferrandis | 6th in 250SX “The track was slippery but it was a good layout. The bike was awesome. I felt I had the speed for a good result, but I crashed hard in the race. I worked hard to regain some points in the championship, but it was a disappointing night. I’m not happy with sixth.” Garrett Marchbanks | 9th in 250SX “That was a much different start compared to the first race which is something I’ll be learning this year,” said Marchbanks. “Starts are very important with how quick the guys out front can get away in the first few laps. We’ll be working on starts and continue to build so we can keep racing inside the top 10.” Lap Times As we mentioned last week, moving forward, we will not be doing our weekly “Sign of the (Lap) Times” feature on Racer X Online, which has run since 2006. Instead, we will feature some lap data in Redux this year. Since it is early in the season still, we figured we’d post the best laps and average lap times of the entire field—450 and 250—which you can check out below: 450SX Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1st 1:01.745 6 1:02.800 Blake Baggett 2 2nd 1:01.943 10 1:03.181 Jason Anderson 3 3rd 1:01.954 8 1:03.332 Ken Roczen 4 4th 1:02.417 8 1:03.379 Eli Tomac 5 DNF 1:02.474 4 1:03.208 Malcolm Stewart 6 9th 1:02.542 14 1:04.114 Cole Seely 7 5th 1:02.581 4 1:03.491 Marvin Musquin 8 8th 1:02.776 14 1:03.925 Dean Wilson 9 6th 1:02.864 16 1:03.716 Justin Barcia 10 10th 1:02.895 4 1:04.242 Cooper Webb 11 7th 1:03.049 16 1:03.815 Justin Brayton 12 13th 1:03.090 9 1:04.646 Justin Hill 13 12th 1:03.391 4 1:04.644 Vince Friese 14 11th 1:03.432 6 1:04.327 Aaron Plessinger 15 14th 1:03.523 8 1:04.933 Chad Reed 16 15th 1:04.686 9 1:06.379 Justin Bogle 17 16th 1:05.355 4 1:06.943 Kyle Chisholm 18 19th 1:05.714 4 1:08.779 Ben LaMay 19 17th 1:05.740 6 1:05.740 Alex Ray 20 18th 1:06.355 6 1:08.118 Carlen Gardner 21 20th 1:06.765 6 1:10.397 Ronnie Stewart 22 DNF 1:07.106 3 1:07.960 Cheyenne Harmon 250SX West Region Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1st 1:02.193 2 1:03.732 Adam Cianciarulo 2 2nd 1:02.823 3 1:04.233 Colt Nichols 3 3rd 1:03.049 5 1:04.590 Shane McElrath 4 4th 1:03.509 6 1:04.273 R.J. Hampshire 5 5th 1:03.678 3 1:05.408 Jimmy Decotis 6 17th 1:03.875 5 1:04.950 Jacob Hayes 7 6th 1:04.050 7 1:05.274 Dylan Ferrandis 8 21st 1:04.718 4 1:06.602 Enzo Lopes 9 11th 1:04.812 4 1:07.465 Cameron McAdoo 10 7th 1:05.418 5 1:06.872 Christ Blose 11 12th 1:05.519 7 1:07.701 Jess Pettis 12 8th 1:05.727 6 1:06.959 Sean Cantrell 13 9th 1:05.798 9 1:06.834 Garrett Marchbanks 14 10th 1:05.849 6 1:07.107 Michael Mosiman 15 13th 1:06.737 5 1:04.950 Robbie Wageman 16 14th 1:07.164 3 1:10.296 Justin Starling 17 16th 1:07.230 2 1:09.426 Martin Castelo 18 20th 1:07.465 3 1:12.653 Jerry Robin 19 18th 1:08.150 4 1:10.457 Dylan Merriam 20 18th 1:08.681 4 1:11.707 Devin Harriman 21 19th 1:09.976 3 1:14.328 Deegan Vonlossberg 22 DNS - - - Mitchell Harrison Injury News Malcolm Stewart As we reported over the weekend, Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda’s Malcolm Stewart underwent surgery on Sunday for a broken femur sustained in the main event Saturday night. The injury occurred when Malcolm suffered a violent crash in the whoops early in the main event. Team owner Mike Genova released a heartfelt statement on Monday in which he expressed how proud he was of Malcolm for his commitment this off-season. "While I am super bummed and disappointed for Malcolm, his family and our group, I am equally grateful and happy that Malcolm's injury is limited to strictly a broken femur of which the doctors performed surgery on Sunday morning,” he said in part. “My gratitude and happiness stems from the experience of having one of my guys lying virtually motionless for some twenty minutes, thirty feet away from me (I was in the managers tower) having no idea the extent of the injury, thinking the worst and having no way to be by Malcolm’s side to support and comfort him. Followed up by Tony [Alessi, team manager] and I going to the hospital after the race, only to find Malcolm alert and upbeat, (pain meds may have been working) preparing to eat an In and Out burger, insisting on how he will be back in no time, stronger and better than ever.” Malcolm released the following on Instagram Sunday:

Joey Savatgy As we reported over the weekend, Joey Savatgy sustained a concussion in his heat race on Saturday, according to the Monster Energy Kawasaki team. Savatgy was shown on the TV coverage talking with the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit staff following the crash. According to the concussion program for Monster Energy AMA Supercross, "If concussion is suspected, the rider is required to go directly to the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit. The athlete is not allowed to return to practice and/or racing until additional testing is performed." We will update Savatgy's status for round three of the championship once more information is available.