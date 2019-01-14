Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Blake Baggett
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Shane McElrath
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 19
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Jan 26
Pro Circuit 2019 CRF450R High-Compression Piston Now Available

January 14, 2019 11:35am | by:
Corona, CA - Pro Circuit is excited to announce the 2019 CRF450R High-Compression Piston is now available and ready to increase performance for the new 450 Honda models. Pro Circuit High-Compression Pistons are forged from high-quality aerospace aluminum alloy using advanced CNC-machined technologies. The result is a significant gain in low-end torque and high-RPM performance. These piston kits are manufactured by JE Pistons and are designed for exceptional performance in either stock or modified engines and is a must-have engine part for serious racers.

For more information, visit www.procircuit.com.