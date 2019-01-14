Jeff Emig To Appear On <em>The Whiskey Throttle Show</em>

Corona, CA - The Whiskey Throttle Show welcomes former supercross and motocross champion Jeff Emig to the TLD Saloon! Jeffro had a hall-of-fame career and he followed that up with an impressive stint as the color commentator for the Monster Energy Supercross series. Fro has had some big shake-ups in his life recently and we’ll go through his story this Thursday evening.

Is there something you’ve always wanted to ask Jeff? Send an email to info@thewhiskeythrottleshow.com and we’ll add it to our list of questions. You can also send questions to Ping and GL via Twitter (@w_throttle_show) and the duo will respond in the 4 Wheel PartsGet@Me Q & A segment later in the show.

You can listen on Itunes, Spotify, Stitcher and links to the show can be found on www.racerxonline.com, www.troyleedesigns.com as well as www.thewhiskeythrottleshow.com. The show will be available on our YouTube channel by searching The Whiskey Throttle Show.

