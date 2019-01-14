Baggett, Cianciarulo, Nelson on PulpMX Show Tonight

Round two of the supercross series is done and we have another unexpected winner in the 450SX. Things have started off very interesting so far and tonight on the PulpMX Show Presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing, we’ll try to break it all down and entertain you as well. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in Michelin’s Randy Richardson and MXVice.com’s Lewis Phillips to the co-host’s chair for the show in what we hope will be a good one.

Well he did it. Blake Baggett rode his Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS 450 SX-F to the top step in Glendale for his first 450SX win ever. Baggett rode an awesome race to work his way up from fourth and passed most of the top contenders in the process. We’ll have Blake on the show tonight to talk about his win, why he only rode ten minutes this week, and much more.

Friend of the show Adam Cianciarulo hadn’t been on in a while so when he had a textbook win in Glendale, we knew we had to have the kid on. AC will call in after the Pro Circuit video session to talk about the ride, his off-season with Nick Wey, his thoughts on the upcoming NBA playoffs, and much more.

Remember Jessy Nelson? The hell-fast Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM rider has kept his racing spirit up since his accident and has a new documentary coming out as well. We’ll call him up to talk about his new passion, how he’s doing, the racing now, and more.

Jason Thomas, from Fly Racing, will be on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit, and make us laugh.

