Tyler Bowers Crowned King of Dortmund Supercross
January 13, 2019 8:00am
You probably noticed that privateer Tyler Bowers was not competing at round two of Monster Energy AMA Supercross last night in Glendale, Arizona.
That’s because Bowers was in Germany, contesting the final round of the ADAC Supercross Championship in Dortmund. Bowers won the first night on Friday and took second on Saturday to capture the King of Dortmund crown. Gregory Aranda won the SX1 class on Saturday.
French riders Valentin Teillet and Cedric Soubeyras finished second and third overall on the weekend.
SX1 Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|1
|Gregory Aranda
|2
|Tyler Bowers
|3
|Valentin Teillet
|4
|Cedric Soubeyras
|5
|Charles Le Francois
|6
|Dominique Thury
|7
|Fabien Izoird
|8
|Adrien Escoffier
|9
|Matthew Bayliss
|10
|Nick Schmidt
|11
|Jacob Williamson
|12
|Florent Richier
King of Dortmund
|Pos
|Rider
|1
|Tyler Bowers
|2
|Valentin Teillet
|3
|Cedric Soubeyras
|4
|Dominique Thury
|5
|Charles Le Francois