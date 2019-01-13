Results Archive
Anaheim 1
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Blake Baggett
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Shane McElrath
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 19
Oakland
Sat Jan 26
Tyler Bowers Crowned King of Dortmund Supercross

January 13, 2019 8:00am
You probably noticed that privateer Tyler Bowers was not competing at round two of Monster Energy AMA Supercross last night in Glendale, Arizona.

That’s because Bowers was in Germany, contesting the final round of the ADAC Supercross Championship in Dortmund. Bowers won the first night on Friday and took second on Saturday to capture the King of Dortmund crown. Gregory Aranda won the SX1 class on Saturday.

French riders Valentin Teillet and Cedric Soubeyras finished second and third overall on the weekend.

SX1 Overall

PosRider
1Gregory Aranda
2Tyler Bowers
3Valentin Teillet
4Cedric Soubeyras
5Charles Le Francois
6Dominique Thury
7Fabien Izoird
8Adrien Escoffier
9Matthew Bayliss
10Nick Schmidt
11Jacob Williamson
12Florent Richier

King of Dortmund

PosRider
1Tyler Bowers
2Valentin Teillet
3Cedric Soubeyras
4Dominique Thury
5Charles Le Francois