Tyler Bowers Crowned King of Dortmund Supercross

You probably noticed that privateer Tyler Bowers was not competing at round two of Monster Energy AMA Supercross last night in Glendale, Arizona.

That’s because Bowers was in Germany, contesting the final round of the ADAC Supercross Championship in Dortmund. Bowers won the first night on Friday and took second on Saturday to capture the King of Dortmund crown. Gregory Aranda won the SX1 class on Saturday.

French riders Valentin Teillet and Cedric Soubeyras finished second and third overall on the weekend.

SX1 Overall

Pos Rider 1 Gregory Aranda 2 Tyler Bowers 3 Valentin Teillet 4 Cedric Soubeyras 5 Charles Le Francois 6 Dominique Thury 7 Fabien Izoird 8 Adrien Escoffier 9 Matthew Bayliss 10 Nick Schmidt 11 Jacob Williamson 12 Florent Richier

King of Dortmund