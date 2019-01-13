The second round of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supcross Championship last night in Glendale, Arizona, provided another great night of racing. Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM’s Blake Baggett took advantage of the staggered restart and passed Jason Anderson late in the race to claim his first career 450SX win.

Anderson, the defending champion, bounced back from a rough opener to finish second. Ken Roczen, the early leader before Anderson made an aggressive move and caused Kenny to fall, finished third.

All three riders spoke with the media after the race.