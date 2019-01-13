Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Blake Baggett
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 19
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Jan 26
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Podcast Network: Blake Baggett Before and After Glendale

January 13, 2019 10:15am | by:
Racer X Podcast Network: Blake Baggett Before and After Glendale

What a night for Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM's Blake Baggett. Last night at round two of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Glendale, Arizona, Baggett used the staggered restart to catch and pass Jason Anderson late in the race to claim his first career 450SX win.

Jason Weigandt talks to first-time 450SX winner before and after his big breakthrough win at the Glendale Supercross.

You can listen below or subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network.