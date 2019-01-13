What a night for Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM's Blake Baggett. Last night at round two of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Glendale, Arizona, Baggett used the staggered restart to catch and pass Jason Anderson late in the race to claim his first career 450SX win.

Jason Weigandt talks to first-time 450SX winner before and after his big breakthrough win at the Glendale Supercross.

You can listen below or subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network.