Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo rode a flawless race to capture his first win of the 2019 250SX West Region last night at round two of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Anaheim 1 winner Colt Nichols finished on the podium again with a second place finish. Shane McElrath captured a second straight third place finish to begin the season.

All three rides spoke with the media after the race.