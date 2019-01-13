The Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda team has confirmed that Malcolm Stewart sustained a broken femur last night at round two of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Glendale and will undergo surgery on Sunday.

Early in the 450 main event, Stewart was riding well and had just passed his teammate Vince Friese in the whoops when he lost control at the end of the section and slammed into the next jump.

Stewart was down for a long time and the race was red flagged as he was attended to by the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Crew. He was eventually stretchered off the track and the race resumed under a staggered restart.

We will have more information when it becomes available.