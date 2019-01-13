Round two of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship took place last night in Glendale, Arizona.

In the 450 class, Blake Baggett took advantage of the staggered restart to pass Jason Anderson and claim his first career 450SX win. Anderson finished second with early leader Ken Roczen in third.

Adam Cianciarulo rode a flawless race in the 250 class to claim the win. Points leader Colt Nichols took second over Shane McElrath.

Check out highlights from the race below.

450 Class