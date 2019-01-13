Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Blake Baggett
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Shane McElrath
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 19
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Jan 26
Glendale SX Highlights

January 13, 2019 9:05am
Round two of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship took place last night in Glendale, Arizona.

In the 450 class, Blake Baggett took advantage of the staggered restart to pass Jason Anderson and claim his first career 450SX win. Anderson finished second with early leader Ken Roczen in third.

Adam Cianciarulo rode a flawless race in the 250 class to claim the win. Points leader Colt Nichols took second over Shane McElrath.

Check out highlights from the race below.

450 Class

250 Class