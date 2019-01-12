Privateer Tyler Bowers will not race round two of Monster Energy AMA Supercross tonight at Glendale, Arizona. Bowers is not injured; he’s currently in Germany contesting the final round of the ADAC SX Cup in Dortmund.

Bowers won the first night of racing last night over French rider Valentin Teillet and fellow American Cole Martinez.

Below are full results from the first night of racing.

SX1 Overall