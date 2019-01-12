Results Archive
Tyler Bowers Wins Night One of Dortmund Supercross

January 12, 2019 10:25am
Privateer Tyler Bowers will not race round two of Monster Energy AMA Supercross tonight at Glendale, Arizona. Bowers is not injured; he’s currently in Germany contesting the final round of the ADAC SX Cup in Dortmund. 

Bowers won the first night of racing last night over French rider Valentin Teillet and fellow American Cole Martinez.

Below are full results from the first night of racing.

SX1 Overall

PosRider
1Tyler Bowers
2Valentin Teillet
3Cole Martinez
4Dominique Thury
5Charles Le Francois
6Cedric Soubeyras
7Nick Schmidt
8Pilip Neugebauer
9Florent Richier
10Dennis Ullrich
11Steven Clarke
12Dakota Alix