Leatt Announces 2019 Signings

Leatt is excited to announce the re-signing of Marvin Musquin, Cole Martinez, Lorenzo Locurcio, Garrett Marchbanks as well as the addition of The Rockwell Racing Team (Mitchell Harrison and Jon Ames) and the TiLUBE/Buddy Brooks Honda Racing Team (Blake Wharton and Steven Clarke) to the Leatt Family.

For over a decade Marvin Musquin has worn the Leatt Neck Brace and will continue to be protected during the 2019 season by the Leatt GPX 6.5 Carbon Neck Brace.

“Throughout my years of racing motocross, I have become a firm believer of safety equipment. The first time I put a Leatt neck brace on was 2007. That was the beginning of my pro career racing and since then I have not stopped wearing it.”

Garrett Marchbanks has been a member of the Leatt Family for six years. Entering his rookie supercross season on board the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki, Garrett will be competing in the 250 West Coast.

Garrett will continue to be protected by the Leatt GPX 6.5 Carbon Neck Brace and X-Frame Knee Braces.

“I came through a turn and there was a stump hidden in the ground. I didn’t see it and hit my leg, folding it back. The Leatt Knee Brace actually saved it and I am still able to ride today."

Cole Martinez has returned to racing after suffering a plateau tibia fracture along with a shredded meniscus at the beginning of 2018. Upon his return, Cole was crowned the King of Stuttgart at the ADAC Supercross in Germany. He will race the Monster Energy AMA Supercross in the 450SX as a returning member of the Leatt Family.

Cole will wear Leatt’s X-Frame Knee Braces, 2019 Moto riding gear, GPX Helmets, and Goggles. “The Leatt gear is really light weight and comfy. I’m excited to wear the Goggles!” says Martinez.

Venezuelan rider, Lorenzo Locurcio will take on his third year racing the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. For 2019, Locurcio will contend in the 250 East Coast as part of the Leatt Family and Team KMS/Legends and Heroes.

Lorenzo will be dressed in Leatt’s 2019 Moto riding gear and Goggles. “I am very impressed with the new gear. It is flexible and so comfortable,” says Locurcio.

Rockwell Racing has been a primary 250 West Coast operation for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross. For 2019, they will field a two-rider team including Mitchell Harrison and Jon Ames.

Harrison will be entering his fourth year in the 250 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Having a stellar year in 2018 with a top 10 overall finish, Mitchell is excited to switch things up as part of the Rockwell Racing Team and as a new member of the Leatt Family.

Jon Ames turned a lot of heads during his amateur career and had an impressive professional rookie season in 2017. Starting his third year racing the Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Jon will be sidelined at the beginning due to a compound fracture he sustained training.

Mitchell and Jon will be dressed in Leatt’s 2019 Moto riding gear and GPX Helmets. “I trust the Leatt brand because they are all about safety, and as a motocross rider that means a lot to me since it’s a high-risk sport. Plus, the gear is the most comfortable that you will ever wear!” says Harrison.

TiLUBE/Buddy Brooks Honda Racing began their 250 East Coast Supercross efforts in 2014. Entering their 5th year, the team is comprised of notable riders Blake Wharton and Steven Clarke.

Blake Wharton returned to racing in 2018 after taking a four-year hiatus. A three-time race winner in 250SX East Region, his experience and determination are promising for the 2019 season.

Steven Clarke hails from the United Kingdom and made his pro supercross debut in 2009. Since then he has raced all over the world and spent 2018 racing the EMX250 Motocross European Championship, finishing fifth overall.

Blake and Steven are new members of the Leatt Family. They will be outfitted in Leatt’s 2019 Moto riding gear, X-Frame Knee Braces, and Goggles. Steven will also be wearing Leatt’s GPX Helmets.

For more information, visit www.leatt.com.