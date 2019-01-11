Results Archive
How to Watch: Glendale

How to Watch Glendale

January 11, 2019 7:30am

Round 2 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, January 12, in Glendale, Arizona.

Action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting Race Day Live from State Farm Stadium beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of Round 2 beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold

Below is everything you need for the opener.

TV | Online Schedule

Glendale

- Glendale, AZ

* all times
QualifyingJanuary 12 - 3:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowJanuary 12 - 9:00pmon nbc-sports
Night ShowJanuary 12 - 9:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night Show (Replay)January 13 - 4:30pmon nbc
Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2019 Standings

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Justin Barcia Monroe, NY26
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany23
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO21
4Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom19
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC18
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK26
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France23
3Shane McElrath Canton, NC21
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL19
5Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL18
Full Standings

Racer X Preview Shows

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3

Episode 4

Episode 5

Other Links

Live Timing

450SX and 250SX Entry List

2019 Numbers

Race Center

2019 450SX Team Guide

2019 250SX Team Guide

Other Info

State Farm Stadium
1 Cardinals Drive
Glendale, AZ 85305

Main Event — 6:30 p.m. (local)
Doors Open/Practice and Qualifying — 12:00 p.m. (local)

Tickets

Get tickets here.

Animated Track Map

Track Map

Race Day Schedule

All times local.