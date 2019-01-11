Round 2 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, January 12, in Glendale, Arizona.
Action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting Race Day Live from State Farm Stadium beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of Round 2 beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold.
Below is everything you need for the opener.
TV | Online Schedule
Glendale
State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ
|Qualifying
|January 12 - 3:00pm
|on
|Night Show
|January 12 - 9:00pm
|on
|Night Show
|January 12 - 9:00pm
|on
|Night Show (Replay)
|January 13 - 4:30pm
|on
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2019 Standings
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|26
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|23
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|21
|4
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|19
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|18
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|26
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|23
|3
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|21
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|19
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|18
Other Info
State Farm Stadium
1 Cardinals Drive
Glendale, AZ 85305
Main Event — 6:30 p.m. (local)
Doors Open/Practice and Qualifying — 12:00 p.m. (local)
Tickets
Get tickets here.
Animated Track Map
Track Map
Race Day Schedule
All times local.