Round One, at Round Two Don’t worry, we're not putting any kind of asterisk on last week’s race due to the wet conditions. Though soaked, the track actually held up pretty well and most of the guys were still able to handle all the jumps and obstacles just fine. That said, you can’t help but think things may have been a little different for some of the riders had things been dry. For starters, there probably wouldn’t have been as many crashes and slides in the first turn if it wasn't wet. Fortunately, we’re guaranteed to have a dry track in Glendale, where race organizers can simply close the retractable roof if any precipitation comes through. So if you had any predictions for the opener you threw out the window because of the rain, bring them right back for round two. –Aaron Hansel Covert Velocity Cooper Webb took fifth place last week at A1. No surprise there—Webb’s a top-shelf talent and seeing his name in the top five is far from shocking. What is impressive is how he got there. After going down in the first turn of the 450SX main event, Webb remounted and rejoined the race in near dead last. Undeterred by the giant task ahead, the Red Bull KTM rider went to work, steadily picking off riders as he rose through the pack. By the time the checkers flew he’d worked all the way back up to fifth, and even set the fastest lap of the race doing it. Look out for Webb in Glendale. If he’s able to avoid further first-turn misfortune, he just might be a factor up front. –Hansel Fourteen of Twenty That’s how many laps Dean Wilson led last week in a rainy season opener. That’s the good news. The bad? He ended up surrendering spots to Justin Barcia, Ken Roczen, and Eli Tomac as the race wound down, causing him to finish off of the podium. Even so, fourth is a fantastic finish, even if it doesn’t feel like it after leading the majority of the race. In fact, it’s one of the most impressive performances of Wilson’s 450SX career to date, which has got to be a confidence booster. We’ll see if he uses it to get on the box in Glendale. -Hansel

Will Wilson's hot start from A1 translate to Glendale this weekend? Jeff Kardas

Solid State It’s been quite a while since Justin Barcia has come into a season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross without facing any sort of issue or extracurricular challenge. He dealt with multiple injuries during his time with JGR and had only recently become part of Yamaha’s factory effort as a fill-in rider last year when he landed on the podium. This year is different. Barcia’s had an entire year with the team and is 100 percent healthy, and it showed as he patiently waited for the right chance to pounce on the lead at A1. Now that he’s got a solid situation going, as well as some momentum, he could do some serious damage to the competition again this weekend. -Hansel Back-to-Back Raise your hand if you expected Colt Nichols to dominate the 250SX West Region opener at A1. If your hand is up, put it down because you’re lying. That’s not meant in disrespect either—we knew Nichols was going to win one of these things sooner or later. But to get his first win at the first round of the season, in a stacked class, in such challenging conditions? No way! But dominate he did, making it very clear he’s ready to do some winning in 2019. We’ll see if he can go back-to-back in Glendale. -Hansel The Baker Boys Aside from Cooper Webb’s late charge to fifth, the Baker’s Factory struggled at the opener. An off-season knee injury, and lack of adequate off-season prep as a result, seemed to affect Marvin Musquin as he finished eighth. Meanwhile, defending champion Jason Anderson was, uh, not the Jason Anderson we’ve seen the last few years, as he started up front and dropped all the way back to 14th. “Man yesterday did not go well… kinda overwhelmed with everything going on and wasn’t myself at all,” Anderson wrote on social media following the opener. “Looking forward to bringing it back around in the next rounds…” We are only one round down with 16 more to go, so no need to overreact; yet, if Musquin and Anderson don’t want to be digging out from a big points hole all year, they’ll need some strong finishes on Saturday. -Chase Stallo Different AC “It sucks because I’m a different rider than last year but I didn’t show anything to prove I’m not,” Adam Cianciarulo told our Steve Matthes following a Helter Skelter performance at the opener. AC was fastest in qualifying, and won his heat race, but had problems in the main event—going off the track twice, crashing, and getting taken down by RJ Hampshire after he made an aggressive move in the prior corner. Deep breath. Despite the craziness of the main, AC still took fifth and limited damage to his title chances. He’s certainly fast enough to win this weekend; we’ll see if he can limit the mistakes in the main to get it done. -Stallo

Cianciarulo was putting down fast laps both in qualifying—as the fastest qualifier—and then in his heat race when he finished in first. But when it came to the main event, AC made several mistakes that resulted in a fifth place finish. Simon Cudby