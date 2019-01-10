Monster Energy Kawasaki Signs Matt Goerke, Tyler Medaglia

Maryhill, ON – Monster Energy/Alpinestars/Piller’s Kawasaki and Huber Motorsports would like to announce their 2019 powerhouse rider line up consisting of two-time 250cc Canadian Champion Tyler Medaglia competing in the 250 Pro class and multi-time 450cc Canadian Champion Matt Goerke competing in 450 Pro.

After a successful 2018 season that included overall podium wins, several moto wins, multiple podium finishes, the 250cc AX Tour Championship and winning the inaugural 250cc Triple Crown Championship, we are poised to be championship contenders for 2019 in both 450cc and 250cc competition.

Joining the team for 2019 and 2020 and competing aboard the all- new Kawasaki KX450, is career No.2 Matt Goerke. After winning his first Canadian 450cc title in 2012 aboard a KX450F, Matt is looking to add to his accolades in 2019 and secure multiple titles against a talent rich field.

“I am excited to join the Monster Energy Alpinestars Piller’s Kawasaki Race Team! I am also looking forward to working with some new faces and familiar ones that I have won championships with in the past. We are all very motivated and ready to do whatever it takes to win this year!” – Matt Goerke

Returning to the team for a third season is fan favorite, two-time 250cc National Champion and career No. 5 Tyler Medaglia. Racing aboard the championship-winning Kawasaki KX250, Tyler is sure to be a threat for 250cc championships in all three disciplines and poised to be the first rider in Canadian history to secure more than two national MX Tour titles in the 250cc class.

“For 2019 I have been presented a new old challenge I guess you could say! Its been since 2011 that I have thrown a leg over a 250, but since then I’ve been trying to adapt my 250-riding style onto the 450. It’s taken me until last year really to be able to ride a 450 like a 250 through-out an entire moto, so going back I believe my foundation is as solid as it can be. I have always been a team player, so if my team needs me for a task I will oblige and show up ready. We have a season of development on the KX250 so right off the bat I know the machine will be great, and with a fighting weight of 140 lbs it will be a winning combo. BRING ON 2019!!’ – Tyler Medaglia

“I am very excited with our racing program and at the opportunity to be working with these great companies and great group of riders. Continuing our relationship with Monster Energy, Alpinestars, Parts Canada and Canadian Kawasaki Motors takes everything we’re aiming to achieve at Huber Motorsports to a whole new level,” team owner Gerhart Huber said.