Jim Bacon To Appear On <em>The Whiskey Throttle Show</em>

Corona, CA - This week, The Whiskey Throttle Show welcomes long-time Pro Circuit suspension guru Jim “Bones” Bacon on the show. After thirty years with the iconic motocross brand, Bones has decided to pull back and work on his fishing skills. The list of riders that Bones has built suspension for is mind-blowing; it’s literally page after page of motocross royalty. Add to that the titles won under his watch and the success of the race team and you have an incredibly impressive career in the moto industry. We’ll chat with Bones about his life in racing and also see if we can figure what bait has the fish biting in the local waterways this time of year.

Have a question you’d like to ask Bones? Send an email to info@thewhiskeythrottleshow.com and we’ll add it to our list of questions. You can also send questions to Ping and GL and the duo will answer your query in the 4 Wheel PartsGet@Me Q & A segment later in the show. ping@thewhiskeythrottleshow.comgl@thewhiskeythrottleshow.com

