It’s an event so big it can overwhelm even the biggest names in the sport—and that’s why superstars often tell you they’d rather not even win the season opener, aka Anaheim 1, aka A1, aka the most hyped event in the sport.

Feld Motor Sports invited all the past Anaheim Supercross winners to press day for the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross season opener, and Jason Weigandt grabbed a few of them to ask about the experience before, during, and after winning at Anaheim. Their answers might surprise you, but this much you can sure of: there’s nothing quite like a win at the Big A.

