New Z-Frame Knee Brace from Leatt Now Available

Cape Town, South Africa – The inventors of the Leatt-Brace® expands their line of knee braces for 2019 with a new Z-Frame knee brace.

Replicating the mechanics of the knee, the Z-Frame brace either deflects or absorbs impact as required. The Z-frame is made of an injected composite chassis with slim hinges for superior bike feel.

Engineered to help reduce forces, it limits knee injuries and is CE certified as both a medical device and as impact protection.