New Z-Frame Knee Brace from Leatt Now Available
Cape Town, South Africa – The inventors of the Leatt-Brace® expands their line of knee braces for 2019 with a new Z-Frame knee brace.
Replicating the mechanics of the knee, the Z-Frame brace either deflects or absorbs impact as required. The Z-frame is made of an injected composite chassis with slim hinges for superior bike feel.
Engineered to help reduce forces, it limits knee injuries and is CE certified as both a medical device and as impact protection.
Certified medical device and top-rated impact protection that won’t break the bank, this is where science and performance mesh to deliver pure, unrivalled Thrill!
The Z-Frame is available in size S-XL and retails for $299.99/€299.00/£269.99 for a pair.
