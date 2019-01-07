Road 2 Recovery and Honda to Raffle off CRF450R

Encinitas, Calif. – Road 2 Recovery has teamed up with industry leader in performance, American Honda Motor Corporation to give you a once in a lifetime opportunity. Fans can now enter for a chance to win this Vin number 94 CRF450R Works Edition Bike, based on Ken Roczen’s Honda HRC factory race bike—as well as a full autographed set of Ken’s gear.

All money raised will go towards Road 2 Recovery’s injured rider fund. To enter, click here. A randomly selected winner will be announced at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross finals in Las Vegas on May 4, 2019. Entrants do not have to be present to win and shipping is free anywhere in the United States—international shipping rates apply. Each $5 entry donation will put you in the running; there is no limit on the amount of entries per person. All donations and entries are tax deductible. For more information please visit www.R2Rhonda94raffle.com.

Entrants may enter online or at one of the many live events that R2R will be attending, as well as at the Honda HRC rig at the Oakland, Arlington, Nashville, and East Rutherford rounds.

Road 2 Recovery would like to extend a thank you to American Honda Motor Corporation, Honda HRC, Ken Roczen, and Fox Racing for their support of the organization and efforts toward helping injured riders.

For more information on Road 2 Recovery, visit their website here.