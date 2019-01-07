Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
Listen: Racer X/PulpMX Live in Anaheim with RV and DC

January 7, 2019 3:10pm
Enjoy a wild, unfiltered night on the eve of Anaheim 1, in front of a live audience of rabid supercross fans. Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and Kris Keefer host, with special guests Davey Coombs and Ryan Villopoto, each talking smack with insider info, jokes, wild predictions, and bench-racing tales.

But be prepared: the language, topics, and conversations might be unlike anything you’ve ever heard in this sport before. Villopoto was totally on fire, but hey, with the live audience fired up on Anaheim 1, this was a night unlike any other!

Warning: Strong language