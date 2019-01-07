Listen: Racer X/PulpMX Live in Anaheim with RV and DC

Enjoy a wild, unfiltered night on the eve of Anaheim 1, in front of a live audience of rabid supercross fans. Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and Kris Keefer host, with special guests Davey Coombs and Ryan Villopoto, each talking smack with insider info, jokes, wild predictions, and bench-racing tales.

But be prepared: the language, topics, and conversations might be unlike anything you’ve ever heard in this sport before. Villopoto was totally on fire, but hey, with the live audience fired up on Anaheim 1, this was a night unlike any other!

Warning: Strong language