Barcia, Wilson, Hayes, Blair on PulpMX Show Tonight

Well, it’s finally race season! Anaheim 1 has come and gone and so the PulpMX Show, presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing, comes in tonight with plenty to bench race about. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in Daniel Blair from the NBC Sports Network broadcast team to help break it all down and talk about what we saw from an interesting night of racing.

Monster Energy Yamaha’s Justin Barcia was the winner of the 450SX in his first win in almost six years and Yamaha’s first 450SX win in almost seven. Great night in the rain for the #51 and he’ll be on tonight to talk about it, his pre-season prep, and more.

Privateer Dean Wilson, who has built his own program and is receiving support from Rockstar Energy and Husqvarna, was the talk of the pits, led 14 laps of the main event, and rode well all day long. Wilson’s got a real strong sponsorship package helping him including his old mechanic as well! We’ll talk to Dean about his night in Anaheim and going forward from here.

CycleTrader/Rock River Yamaha’s Jacob Hayes just wanted a chance in supercross after many great years in arenacross. Well he got it and showed good speed all day long in Anaheim and earned himself a top ten in the 250SX. We’ll have Hayes on the show with his pseudo-agent Daniel Blair to tell us what it was like to be back in the big leagues.

Jason Thomas from Fly Racing will be on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit, and make us laugh.

