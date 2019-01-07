It’s impossible not to call the race winner a winner. But this Justin Barcia victory is about more than just winning this one race. We already know Barcia is a great mud rider. He also won the final Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship round of 2018, which was also a mudder. His last supercross win, way back in 2013 in Seattle, featured similar conditions to Anaheim 1 on Saturday. Barcia, raised in New York, understands the art of racing in the rain. But he could have easily won this race in the dry. When the track was dry in practice, he was right there in the lap time battle, but he impressed with more than just his speed. Barcia’s wide-open style often looks fast, but rarely has he looked this precise. Everywhere Barcia went looked like exactly where he wanted to go, instead of his tendency to just twist it, bounce wherever he ends up, and hold on. His moves looked planned and calculated. No unneeded whips, no additional revs, no wheelies from grabbing too much. This was the epitome of comfort and confidence, which is not a common site from riders dealing with the nerves of Anaheim 1. Then Barcia walloped them in his heat race, and then said he did it by “slowing down to go faster.” Barcia has had people in his camp preaching this for a decade, and he probably executes it during the week. But when the races start and he goes into combat mode, he tries to rise to the occasion and push harder. It’s awesome that he’s a fighter like that, but it can lead to riding and revving too hard at times. Didn’t happen this time. In the heat race, he rode totally within himself.

On Saturday night, Barcia won his first 450SX race since April 20, 2013, which was his rookie year in 450SX. Simon Cudby

In the main, Barcia started top three, and with his confidence from the heat race and the mud, it was tempting to just go crazy and pin it to the front. Remember the first lap of the Unadilla National second moto last summer? That was the one where GNCCer Kailub Russell saw Barcia bouncing off the rev limiter and knew it would end badly (and it did, when Barcia went careening from one side of the track to the other and took Russell down). Yeah, this could have become that, but it didn’t. Barcia got a little wild on the first lap or two, but then he settled down. The wild child settled in for a calculated race. “It was good tonight because I was in third for a long time, and I was just consistent and smart,” Barcia said. “I was kind of proud of myself, because I usually ride over my head a little bit and try to get into the lead fast, but I stayed there for a little over half the race and made the passes when it counted.”

Get the Latest From Racer X Sign up for our newsletter and never miss the updates you love. Email *

A few times, Barcia and a chasing Ken Roczen closed in on race leaders Dean Wilson and Malcolm Stewart. Barcia resisted going for the kill, though, and merely made sure to stay close. “I knew I could win it, for sure, but mentally I was just thinking ‘When am I going to make this happen?”’ Barcia explained. “Malcolm would close up on Dean, and I was kind of just there… it worked out, when Malcolm fell. I knew I was faster than both of them, so when Malcolm went down I made a charge on Dean, made a good pass and kinda checked out.” Barcia’s two previous 450SX wins, both in 2013, started with a holeshot and ended with him leading every lap. He only led the final six here.

Barcia was a fill-in rider for Monster Energy Yamaha last year, but signed a multi-year deal with the team this off-season.

Rich Shepherd