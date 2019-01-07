2019 NBCSN Television Schedule Announced for Amsoil GNCC Season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - As the start of the 45th annual Amsoil Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, draws closer, Racer Productions is excited to announce the 2019 NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) broadcast cable television schedule.

The Big Buck season opener kicks off on Saturday, May 25 at 1:30 p.m. EST. This year GNCC celebrates its eighth-straight year being televised on NBCSN, and the 19thstraight year the series has been televised on network cable. NBCSN will broadcast highlight episodes of all 13-rounds, and programming will continue until Saturday, November 23 with the Ironman GNCC airing at 12:30 p.m. EST.

Each 30-minute episode will focus on the most bar-banging racing action of the weekend, either pro ATV or bikes. As a bonus, 13 full-length episodes will be released separately on RacerTV.com highlighting the discipline that was not featured on NBCSN.

GNCC LIVE returns with coverage from all 13 ATV and bike pro races for a total of 26 live racing programs online at RacerTV.com. Race fans and family members can watch their favorite professional and top amateur off-road racers compete for the win at each round throughout the season, and keep up-to-date with their quest for the 2019 National Championship.

Finally, throughout the off-season RacerTV has been busy uploading GNCC television footage from the archives. Multiple playlists can be found on YouTube featuring specific years and events with both ATV and bike episodes. Please check back frequently as new shows are becoming available weekly.

All highlight and GNCC LIVE shows will be archived on www.RacerTV.com for viewing. See below to view the full NBCSN television schedule.