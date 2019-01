The 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season opened last night inside Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Monster Energy Yamaha’s Justin Barcia passed early leader Dean Wilson late in the race and led the final six laps of the 450 main event to capture his first 450SX win since 2013, his rookie season.

Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen finished second behind Barcia, with Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac making a late charge to capture third.

All three riders spoke with he media after the race.