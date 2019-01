The 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season opened last night inside Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. And what an opener it was for Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Colt Nichols, who led every lap of the 250SX West Region opener to claim his first career win.

Nichols' teammate Dylan Ferrandis made a late pass on Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Shane McElrath to take second. McElrath rounded out the podium.

All three riders spoke with the media after the race.