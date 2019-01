After months of build-up to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship opener in Anaheim, California, not even a rare California rain storm could force the thousands of racing fans in attendance to miss the action of opening night. Those fans were rewarded with a historic night on January 5 inside Angel Stadium, as Yamaha swept both classes for the first time since 2008.

Check out highlights from A1 below:

450SX