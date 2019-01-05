THOR MX Partners with HEP Motorsports Suzuki

Poway, CA – THOR MX is pleased to announce their partnership with the HEP Motorsports team for the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. As one of the emerging teams in the supercross series, their dedication and passion for racing is unmatched, and THOR is proud to support their program with their industry leading racewear and protection.

Following a successful year of racing in 2018, the HEP Motorsports team will be fielding a three-rider lineup in 2019, featuring Adam Enticknap (#97), Alex Ray (#62) and Kyle Chisolm (#11). All three riders will be contesting in the AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship in the premiere 450 class.

“Speaking on behalf of the team, we are so excited to start our new partnership with THOR and Parts Unlimited,” said HEP Motorsports team manager Dustin Pipes. “As a new, up-and-coming team, we couldn’t ask for anything more than to be partnered with a company as iconic and engrained in the sport as THOR.”

“THOR Motocross is beyond excited to partner with the HEP Motorsports team for 2019! We look forward to growing our relationship with the team and helping them achieve their goals for the season,” said THOR MX Athlete Manager Andy Gustafson.