Race Day Feed: Anaheim 1

Welcome to the first Race Day Feed of the year, coming to you from Angel Stadium in Anaheim. Today marks the beginning of a brand new season of Monster Energy Supercross, and right here is where you can keep track of all the action. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight's program, you'll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed.