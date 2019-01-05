Maxxis Announces Sponsorship of AJ Catanzaro

Maxxis is delighted to welcome Aj Catanzaro, supercross privateer extraordinaire, to its 2019 sponsorship program.

Catanzaro is wasting no time getting started as a Maxxis racer, riding Maxxis’ MX-ST tires as he competes in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener. The series, in which Catanzaro will compete in the 450 class, kicks off January 5 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

His MX-STs aren’t the only Maxxis tires this champion will be riding. Catanzaro plans to use Maxxis’ mountain bike and road tires as part of his training, and he’ll ride Maxxis’ light truck tires as he travels to and from races. He’ll have a busy year: In addition to competing in a full schedule of races, he will also continue to operate his Aj Catanzaro Moto-X Academy, a traveling school for young racers. Catanzaro’s own racing resume began with an Arenacross championship at age 15 and today includes multiple top-five finishes as well as experience competing around the world.

“We are stoked to be able to help AJ achieve his dreams. We look forward to great results this year,” said Chris Meyer, marketing coordinator for Maxxis’ specialty department.