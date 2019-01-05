American Made Motocross Debuts AM Pro Gear Combo at A1

Oil City, PA - AM Motocross has been working hard to build upon the success of the original AM Motocross pants and jersey release by developing an entirely new pant that is unrivaled by their competitors. The AM Pro Gear Combo is available now at www.ammotocross.com and will debut on the race track today with #74 Cade Autenrieth at Anaheim 1 Supercross.

Designed and tested by pro riders, Cade Autenrieth, Jeremy Hand (#90), and company founder Russell Lineman, an all-new pant style was born. The result is the first ever AM Motocross Pro Pant. The AM Pro Pant is built for the serious racer with a fit that can still can be appreciated by any weekend warrior.

The AM Pro Pant is constructed using advanced fabrics and coatings for maximum performance and comfort. A durable nylon stretch frame with Kevlar® and Cordura® fabrics integrated into high abrasion areas create the perfect combination for a comfortable and strong pant.

3XDRY® Technology repels water and dirt from the outside of the pants while on the inside wicking sweat from your skin to keep you dry and cool. When matched with the AM Pro Jersey it would be hard to find a lighter and more durable gear set than the all new AM Pro Gear Combo.

You can learn more about AM Motocross full line of Made in USA products and shop at www.ammotocross.com.