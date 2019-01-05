6D Helmets Announces 2019 Supercross Lineup

Brea, CA – 6D Helmets is pleased to announce its 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross lineup. Joining the team for this year is 2017 West Coast Supercross Champion Justin Hill. Justin is making his rookie debut onboard a Joe Gibbs Racing Factory Suzuki machine. In addition to Hill, 6D has re-signed Team HEP Suzuki consisting of Adam Enticknap, Alex Ray and Cedric Soubeyras. All four athletes will be contesting the entire 2019 series in the revolutionary ATR-2 helmet.

“We are very excited to enter the 2019 season with a proven champion in Justin Hill,” said Bob Weber, 6D’s CEO and cofounder. “It is great to see an athlete of his caliber make helmet safety his top priority.”

HEP Suzuki looks to continue its success from its debut 2018 season. “We had an excellent first season with 6D” said HEP Team Manager Dustin Pipes. “We jumped on the opportunity to continue with the helmet technology leader for our sophomore season.”

In addition to Justin Hill and the HEP Suzuki team, 6D will be adding an elite group of privateers to the team including the likes of Jerry Robin, Blake Wharton, Henry Miller, Ronnie Stewart, Colton Aeck, Brandon Scharer, and Dylan Woodcock.