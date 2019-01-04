Shift MX Releases Iceland Collection

The first of four destination-inspired collections this year, we introduce to you the Iceland Collection and its corresponding film, ENDLESS, featuring Shift Syndicate rider Jimmy Hill. This project was inspired by the remote island’s black sand beaches, abundant glacial masses and grey overcast skies, but don’t mistake this as just exploration in color. Knitting in Iceland is a traditional craft that has shaped both the lives of locals and the culture that surrounds it. We incorporated this purpose-driven construction in a way specifically beneficial to moto, resulting in the debut of our new 3LUE Label chassis.

A trio of fabric and design features include nylon for durability, spandex for unrestricted movement, and body mapping for heat dispersion, which elevates the new 2.0 jersey and pants to unchartered territory and what we believe is the most premium offering in the sport. The Iceland gear set is as unique as the craft, the people and the island that inspired it.

Go ENDLESS with the new 3LUE Label 2.0 Jersey and Jimmy Hill in Iceland.

Visit www.shiftmx.com for more information.