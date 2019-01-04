Fox Limited Edition Idol Collection Now Available

The '90s were rad. Bikes were loud, pink was cool, and the music was punk rock. This collection is a tribute to that. With colors and vibes pulled from one of the most iconic eras in motocross history, it’s the ‘90s modernized for today.

Idol includes Flexair and 180 racewear, youth, boots, and more. And for off the bike, a full collection of casual apparel.

Get it while you still can.

Visit www.foxracing.com for more information.