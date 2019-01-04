Adam “7DeuceDeuce” Enticknap Releases New Song “Yellow Blue”

Supercross fan favorite Adam Enticknap aka “7DeuceDeuce” is ringing in the New Year with a new team and new music! Fresh off of signing with HEP Motorsports Suzuki, 7DeuceDeuce is coming with the heat on his new single “Yellow Blue.”

Produced by Eric Mattson at Sauce Pot Studios, “Yellow Blue” was a collaborative effort by many to help fellow friend and racer Weston Peick work towards a full recovery.

“Weston has always been a great friend of mine and has always looked after me throughout my career,” Enticknap said. “We wanted to do something special to give back and help him on his journey to a full recovery. Joe Rodriguez connected me with Eric and the boys at Sauce Pot Studios and we really cooked up something special with Yellow Blue.”

All of the proceeds of “Yellow Blue” will be donated to Weston Peick to aid in his recovery. As many of you know, Weston suffered from a crash in November that resulted in some serious injuries and a very expensive, lengthy recovery.

“Yellow Blue” by 7DeuceDeuce became available on iTunes and all streaming services January 2nd, 2019.

Every play counts, however purchasing the song on iTunes, Amazon Music, or Google Play makes the biggest impact and donates the most towards Weston’s recovery.

Please follow @the722 and @westonpeick to keep up with the progress and to support Weston as he battles to a 100% recovery.