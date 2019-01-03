Win A 2019 Yamaha YZ450F And Help Privateers

You read that right people, for 2019, Yamaha has teamed up with the PulpMX Show for an even greater Privateer Series within a Series.

Yamaha wanted to get involved and really sweeten the deal for the PulpMX fans so we could REALLY make a difference for the Privateer racers who put in all the work without all that top-level support.

Here’s your chance to make a difference in the lives of the struggling Privateer’s stuck on Privateer Island and also put yourself in prime position to win a 2019 Yamaha YZ450F!

Head HERE now to get involved!