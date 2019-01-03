Team TPJ/Fly Racing Announces 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Lineup

The Professional Journey (TPJ)/Fly Racing team has announced their lineup for the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season.

Ben LaMay will return to the team for a second year. He will continue to race the 450SX class. LaMay finished the 2018 season 21st overall in points.

Joining LaMay on the team will be Austin Politelli, who will also contest the 450 class. This will be the first year Politelli has ridden for the team. The team will also field 250 riders Mason Wharton and Blaine Silveria. Tanner Basso suffered an injury this off-season and will return to racing later in the year.

In addition to the official team riders, Team TPJ/Fly Racing will also continue to provide their transport services to the following riders: Heath Harrison, Ryan Breece, Vann Martin, Cheyenne Harmon, Lane Shaw, and Ryan Surratt.

“We feel our team provides a critical component to professional supercross, and that without us in the paddock, too many hard working and deserving athletes may not otherwise be on the starting gate each and every week,” said team owner and manager, Ted Parks. “Furthermore, we are proud to represent our tremendous sponsors who make this all possible, and who also support our philosophy that with the right support, products and opportunity that Team TPJ/FLY Racing provides, perhaps a rider can rise to the top.”