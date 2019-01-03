Team Tedder Is Hiring For 2019 SX and MX Season

Team Tedder/Monster Energy/Lucas Oil/KTM Racing has an immediate opening for a full time Class A big rig driver/logistics manager to transport equipment throughout the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Also, starting in February 2019, the team is hiring a full-time practice mechanic.

Both jobs are year-round and include full benefits with career advancement opportunities.

Make applications on www.TeamTedderRacing.com or e-mail Amanda.Castellanos@HamptonTedder.com.