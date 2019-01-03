Stefan Everts Released From Intensive Care

More positive news regarding Stefan Everts’ battle with malaria has been released by his family.

According to a press release from the family, the ten-time FIM Motocross World Champion has been released from intensive care this week. Everts will remain at University Hospital of Leuven in Belgium to continue his rehabilitation for the next six weeks.

Everts was hospitalized in December after contracting the mosquito-borne disease at a charity event in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Below is the full update from the family: