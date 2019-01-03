Stefan Everts Released From Intensive Care
More positive news regarding Stefan Everts’ battle with malaria has been released by his family.
According to a press release from the family, the ten-time FIM Motocross World Champion has been released from intensive care this week. Everts will remain at University Hospital of Leuven in Belgium to continue his rehabilitation for the next six weeks.
Everts was hospitalized in December after contracting the mosquito-borne disease at a charity event in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Below is the full update from the family:
"Again, good news from Stefan Everts. The ten-time world champion, who was hit by malaria at the beginning of December, has traded the intensive care at the University Hospital of Leuven yesterday for the rehabilitation. The legend will stay in that department for six weeks to continue working on his recovery.
"For Everts, this is another big step forward. At the beginning of December, malaria broke out with him after taking part in Congo in the middle of November. He fought for a while for his life and was kept artificially asleep for a while. Everts fought back and defeated his biggest competitor ever. A few weeks ago, testing has already shown that he has not sustained permanent damage to organs and brain.
"In the last few days, Everts has once again made major steps forward, after which the professors decided to move him to rehabilitation. There he will be working hard on his recovery over the next few weeks."