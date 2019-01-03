Moose Racing Introduces Carburetor Mid Body Gasket Kits

Janesville, Wisconsin – Time to rebuild your rough running 4-stroke carburetor yet you can’t find the center section gaskets and O-rings? Moose Racing has you covered with the all-new Carburetor Mid Body Gasket Kits for FCR carburetors. Not available from OEM, the Carburetor Mid Body Gasket Kits feature all of the gaskets, O-rings, screws, and a special tool (if necessary) to reseal the center section of FCR carburetors. Suggested retail $16.95-17.95.

Visit mooseracing.com for a complete list of applications.