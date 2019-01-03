450SX BENNY BLOSS – KNEE | OUT Comment: Bloss suffered a torn ACL recently and will miss the entire 2019 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross as a result. He hopes to be back for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Justin Bogle will fill in for him until then. WESTON PEICK – FACIAL/MOUTH INJURIES | OUT Comment: Peick collided with Dylan Ferrandis and was subsequently landed on by Cedric Soubeyras while competing in the Paris Supercross. Peick sustained major injuries and has undergone multiple surgeries as a result. He’s expected to make a full recovery, but it’s going to take a long time and won’t be easy. To lend him a hand, click here. MARVIN MUSQUIN – KNEE | IN Comment: Musquin injured his meniscus while training for the Paris Supercross. He’s been doing off-the bike rehab and is expected to line up for A1.

ZACH OSBORNE – COLLARBONE | OUT Comment: Osborne crashed recently and bent a plate on his collarbone that had been there since his amateur days. He had surgery this week to fix the issue and is expected to miss four to six weeks. DEVEN RAPER – PELVIS, BACK, NOSE| OUT Comment: Raper is currently on the sidelines due to a broken pelvis, two vertebrae, and nose suffered in late November. There is no clear timetable on his return to racing. To help him through Road 2 Recovery, click here.

MALCOLM STEWART – BANGED UP | IN Comment: Stewart had a bad crash while practicing at the Torino Supercross. There were early rumors he’d broken a femur, but they turned out to be false. He’s in for the opener. DAKOTA TEDDER — WRIST | OUT Comment: Tedder underwent surgery last year to deal with a nagging wrist injury. He’d originally hoped to be back for some of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in 2018, but the injury has been healing slower than expected. He also had to have his ulna broken and shortened because it was rubbing on his radius. As of now there’s no exact timetable for his return, but he’s out for A1.

250SX JON AMES – FOREARM | OUT Comment: Ames recently suffered a compound fracture to his left radius and ulna. Compartment syndrome ensued, which Ames referred to on Instagram as “the most excruciating pain” he’s ever felt. He’s got more procedures scheduled and is out for the near future.