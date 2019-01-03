How to Watch: Anaheim 1
Round 1 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, January 5, in Anaheim, California.
Action kicks off with qualifying live from the Angel Stadium beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of Round 1 beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold.
Below is everything you need for the opener.
TV | Online Schedule
Anaheim 1
Angel Stadium - Anaheim, CA
|Qualifying
|January 5 - 4:00pm
|on
|2019 SX Season Preview (Encore)
|January 5 - 9:00pm
|on
|Night Show
|January 5 - 10:00pm
|on
|Night Show
|January 5 - 10:00pm
|on
|Night Show (Replay)
|January 7 - 7:00pm
|on
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2018 Standings
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|356
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|347
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|318
|4
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|285
|5
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|275
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|212
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|209
|4
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|193
|3
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|193
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|167
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|196
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|188
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|175
|4
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|137
|5
|Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|118
Angel Stadium of Anaheim
2000 E Gene Autry Way
Anaheim, CA 92806
Main Event — 6:30 p.m. PT
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying — 12:00 p.m. PT
Tickets
Get tickets to the opener here.
FanFest
FanFest passes are available for $15 online at www.tickets.com or charge by phone at 800-352-0212. Same day event ticket along with FanFest pass required for entry.
Animated Track Map
Track Map
Race Day Schedule
All times local.