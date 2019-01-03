Results Archive
Anaheim 1
Sat Jan 5
How to Watch: Anaheim 1

January 3, 2019 4:00pm

Round 1 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, January 5, in Anaheim, California.

Action kicks off with qualifying live from the Angel Stadium beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of Round 1 beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold

Below is everything you need for the opener.

TV | Online Schedule

Anaheim 1

- Anaheim, CA

* all times
QualifyingJanuary 5 - 4:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
2019 SX Season Preview (Encore)January 5 - 9:00pmon nbc-sports
Night ShowJanuary 5 - 10:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowJanuary 5 - 10:00pmon nbc-sports
Night Show (Replay)January 7 - 7:00pmon nbc-sports
Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2018 Standings

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM356
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France347
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO318
4Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA285
5Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA275
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH212
2Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL209
4Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA193
3Shane McElrath Canton, NC193
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL167
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA196
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC188
3Jeremy Martin Millville, MN175
4Austin Forkner Richards, MO137
5Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ118
Full Standings

Racer X Preview Shows

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3

Episode 4

Episode 5

Other Links

Live Timing

450SX and 250SX Entry List

2019 Numbers

Race Center

2019 450SX Team Guide

2019 250SX Team Guide

Other Info

Angel Stadium of Anaheim
2000 E Gene Autry Way
Anaheim, CA 92806

Main Event — 6:30 p.m. PT
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying — 12:00 p.m. PT

Tickets

Get tickets to the opener here.

FanFest

FanFest passes are available for $15 online at www.tickets.com or charge by phone at 800-352-0212. Same day event ticket along with FanFest pass required for entry.

Animated Track Map

Track Map

Race Day Schedule

All times local.