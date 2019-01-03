There's so much hype, fever, and anticipation for the 2019 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross that Jason Weigandt is literally able to talk by himself for 40 minutes with some ideas and opinions on what's coming on Saturday.

Well, Weege could go 40 minutes on any topic, really, but certainly the season opener is an exceptional event. From Anderson versus Tomac to TV schedules to Roczen and Musquin's status, and even fan questions from Twitter, take in one more hype ramp-up before Saturday night. There's nothing quite like the opener!

