2019 Monster Energy Supercross Broadcast Team Announced

In advance of this weekend's season opener in Anaheim, California, this Saturday, the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross broadcast team has been announced.

NBC Sports has announced that veteran motorsports broadcaster Ralph Sheheen will continue to serve as play-by-play announcer in 2019. Sheheen moves over from Fox Sports, the previous TV home for supercross. Sheheen has been the play-by-play man for the championship since 2005. Joining him in the booth will be five-time AMA Supercross Champion and ten-time AMA Motocross Champion Ricky Carmichael. Carmichael replaces Jeff Emig, who served as the color analyst when the series aired across Fox Sports.

Carmichael has performed part-time duty as a booth analyst before, and also split on-track analyst duties with Daniel Blair last season. With Carmichael's move to the booth full-time, Blair, a former professional supercross racer and arenacross West Coast Lites Champion, will serve as the sole on-track analyst. Blair shared on-track analyst spots with Carmichael for Fox Sports in 2018 and served as co-host of Race Day Live.

Will Christien joins NBC Sports’ Supercross coverage following her work as a reporter in the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, which also aired across NBC Sports. Christien has also been a reporter for Red Bull Straight Rhythm and Global Rallycross coverage.

NBC Sports Group will present comprehensive coverage of all Supercross heats, last chance qualifiers and main events across NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and for subscribers on NBC Sports Gold - NBC Sports Digital's direct-to-consumer live streaming product.

NBC Sports Gold is offering subscribers the "Supercross Pass" - a comprehensive one-stop-shop package of events that will include Race Day Live, Supercross qualifiers and main event races live and without commercial interruption, as well as full on-demand replays. "Supercross Pass" is available now for $74.99. Click here to purchase. There is also a combined package on NBC Sports Gold that provides subscribers with both the Supercross and Motocross passes.

This weekend's coverage begins exclusively on NBC Sports Gold at 4 p.m. ET with the first qualifying sessions, and continues at 6:15 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold with the second round of qualifying sessions.

Live coverage of the heat races, last chance qualifiers and the main event will air at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold. An encore will air Monday at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.