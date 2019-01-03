100% Extends Relationship With Aaron Plessinger

San Diego, CA–Aaron Plessinger and 100% have extended their already long-standing relationship with a multi-year agreement for Aaron to continue wearing 100% eyewear into the premier 450 class. As a graduate of the Star Racing program, Aaron has trusted 100% goggles his entire 250 class professional career—which concluded with championships in both Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

The partnership will allow the charismatic two-time 250 class champion to continue relying exclusively on 100% goggles while transitioning to the 450 division. As well as remain focused while training off-the-track with 100%’s comprehensive line of sport performance sunglasses.

100% would like to wish Aaron the best of luck in his highly anticipated 450 class debut at Angel Stadium this Saturday, January 5th.

Visit www.ride100percent.com for more information.