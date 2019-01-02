Zach Osborne Sustains Collarbone Injury, Set For Surgery On Thursday

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna announced today that Zach Osborne sustained a collarbone injury in a recent practice crash and will miss the next four to six weeks.

He is scheduled for surgery on Thursday.

“I am extremely bummed at the timing of this injury,” Osborne said in a statement. “I feel that I have reached a level of riding that I never had in my career, on a bike that I’m so very comfortable with. I know that everything happens for a reason and I’ll be back as soon as possible!”

Osborne, a two-time 250SX East Region Champion, was scheduled to make his 450 debut this weekend at the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season opener at Anaheim.

Osborne is one of four high-profile rookies making the jump to the 450 class this year. Joey Savatgy joins former 250SX West Region Champions Aaron Plessinger and Justin Hill making their debuts this Saturday at Angel Stadium.

The team did not specify if they will seek a fill-in rider to replace Osborne. We will have more information as it becomes available.